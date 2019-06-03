Don't miss
Victoria Williamson – Nicholas Hall
By Admin on June 3, 2019
Robert and Marlene Williamson of Spencerport are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Victoria to Nicholas Hall. Nicholas is the son of Sharon Hall of Spencerport.
Victoria, a graduate of Spencerport High School, Monroe Community College and The College at Brockport, is employed at Wegmans.
Nicholas graduated from Spencerport High School and attended Monroe Community College. He is employed at Genesee Brewery.
A July 18, 2020 wedding is planned.