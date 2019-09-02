Erin LaDue – Matthew Kistner

Greg and Gay LaDue of Hamlin are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Erin to Matthew Kistner. Matthew is the son of Neal and Betsy Kistner of Albion.

Erin, a graduate of SUNY Delhi, is employed by Empire Coating, Albion.

Matthew is employed by L and M Specialty Fabrication, LLC, Batavia.

Their wedding is planned for May 23, 2020.