Don't miss
- Nicholas J. Reid Memorial Blood Drive scheduled for September 13Posted 1 day ago
- Lake Ontario levels continue to decline as outflows reducedPosted 1 day ago
- There’s still time to take part in the Canalway ChallengePosted 1 week ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 2 weeks ago
Erin LaDue – Matthew Kistner
By Admin on September 2, 2019
Greg and Gay LaDue of Hamlin are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter Erin to Matthew Kistner. Matthew is the son of Neal and Betsy Kistner of Albion.
Erin, a graduate of SUNY Delhi, is employed by Empire Coating, Albion.
Matthew is employed by L and M Specialty Fabrication, LLC, Batavia.
Their wedding is planned for May 23, 2020.