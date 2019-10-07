Don't miss
- Vendors sought for Churchville-Chili Arts and Crafts ShowPosted 11 hours ago
- Awareness of Spotted Lanternfly vital to slowing spread of damaging insectPosted 11 hours ago
- Free breast cancer screening eventsPosted 11 hours ago
- A successful Harvest Fest day in photosPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport’s 2019 Cartons for ChristmasPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Apple Festival 2019Posted 1 week ago
- It’s a Vampire Weekend at GCV&MPosted 2 weeks ago
- Women’s Spiritual Spa Day to focus on theme of compassionPosted 2 weeks ago
- “Instant Relatives” on display at Newman Riga LibraryPosted 3 weeks ago
Ashley Diehl – Daniel Alexander
By Admin on October 7, 2019
Richard and Nancy Alexander of Parma are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Daniel to Ashley Diehl, daughter of Joseph and Jacqueline Diehl of Cleveland, Ohio.
Daniel, a 2012 graduate of Hilton High School, graduated from Cornell University in 2016 and is an Assistant Vice President of human resources at M&T Bank.
Ashley, a 2011 graduate of Cazenovia High School, graduated from Cornell University in 2015. She is employed as a Dairy Technical Specialist at Phibro Animal Health, specializing in dairy sales and consulting.