Brandi Volta – Ryan Hasselkus

The engagement of Brandi Volta and Ryan Hasselkus is happily being announced by the couples’ parents, Mike and Angie Volta of Venice, Florida and Dave and Lorie Hasselkus of Rochester.

Brandi is a graduate of Gates Chili High School, SUNY Brockport College, and Genesee Valley Practical Nursing Program. She is pursuing her BSN at Massachusetts General Hospital Institute and is a Nurse at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Ryan is a graduate of Churchville-Chili High School, SUNY Buffalo, and the University of Rochester. He is a Senior Research Associate at Sana Biotechnology, Inc.

They are planning a wedding on the beach in the Fall of 2020.