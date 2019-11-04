Don't miss
Lauren Brooks – Patrick Kingsley
By Admin on November 4, 2019
Doug and Eileen Brooks of Spencerport are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Lauren to Patrick Kingsley. Patrick is the son of Tom and Mildred Kingsley of Spencerport.
The bride-to-be, a graduate of Monroe Community College, is a customer care specialist with Avantor, Inc.
The future groom is a graduate of The College at Brockport and is a staff accountant at the University of Rochester Medical Center.
Their wedding is planned for October 2, 2020.