McQuilkin – Hull

Maeve L. McQuilkin and Matthew S. Hull were united in marriage October 12, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, Spencerport.

The bride is the daughter of Rich and Jeannie McQuilkin of Spencerport. The groom is the son of Steve and Barbara Hull of Churchville.

Nora McQuilkin, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Best men were Dave Hull, brother of the groom, and Matt Lynch, friend of the groom. Honor attendants were Colin and Paige McCormack, and Riley and Cora O’Hare, cousins of the bride. Autumn Coffee and Erin Hull, nieces of the groom, acted as flower girls. Serving as ring bearers were Ben Coffee and Colin Hull, nephews of the groom.

Maeve, a graduate of Spencerport High School and LeMoyne College, earned her BSN from Utica College. She is a registered nurse at Rochester General Hospital.

Matt, also a graduate of Spencerport High School, is the owner of MSH Custom Fabrications, Spencerport.

Following their honeymoon in Ireland, the couple will reside in Spencerport.