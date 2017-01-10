Home   >   Your Voice   >   Appreciation   >   Community Support

Community Support

By on January 10, 2017

What a testament to the support that can be found in our small towns out here on the west side! Last Saturday, the benefit to help support Kyle Farrand’s family with medical expenses after being diagnosed and treated with stage 4 esophogeal cancer was amazing! The Hamlin VFW was wall to wall love with family and friends from the community. What a beautiful benefit to support a wonderful local family! #smalltownsrule

