Don't miss
- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Parade of Lights winnersPosted 2 weeks ago
- New year will see new environmental book club in Orleans CountyPosted 3 weeks ago
- Joe’s Stories – Some old, some new, mostly true A wish for the SeasonPosted 3 weeks ago
- Genesee Community College receives grant for student veteransPosted 1 month ago
- Online Photo ContestPosted 2 months ago
Community Support
By Voice Editor on January 10, 2017
What a testament to the support that can be found in our small towns out here on the west side! Last Saturday, the benefit to help support Kyle Farrand’s family with medical expenses after being diagnosed and treated with stage 4 esophogeal cancer was amazing! The Hamlin VFW was wall to wall love with family and friends from the community. What a beautiful benefit to support a wonderful local family! #smalltownsrule
You must be logged in to post a comment Login