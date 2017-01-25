Home   >   Your Voice   >   Appreciation   >   citizen

By on January 25, 2017

People talking about what happened during the blizzard of 77, I was in the fifth grade at the Brockport High School(while it was there) and a good majority were stuck at the school for most of the afternoon into the early evening when my father came and got me and brought me home even though I lived less than two miles from the school.

