citizen
By Timothy Stamp on January 25, 2017
People talking about what happened during the blizzard of 77, I was in the fifth grade at the Brockport High School(while it was there) and a good majority were stuck at the school for most of the afternoon into the early evening when my father came and got me and brought me home even though I lived less than two miles from the school.
