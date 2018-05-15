Food Drive Donations

Thank you to all residents of Hilton who donated food items on Letter Carrier Food Drive Day, May 12th. Over a 1/4 ton of food and paper items were collected. All items will be used by those in need in the Hilton area! Thank you for your generosity! Ken Mahns— National Association of Letter Carriers— Branch 210— Hilton Post Office— Home# 247-2728– Cell# 629-8544– 69 Markie Drive West, Rochester, NY 14606