Home   >   Your Voice   >   Behavior   >   Motorcycle mufflers

Motorcycle mufflers

By on April 10, 2017

Motorcycle mufflers:

Spring is here, the birds are singing as the
leaves start to grow. I am sure I speak for
many who enjoy the peace and harmony.
Yet often, this peace is shattered by the
sudden roar of the modified motorcycle.
The exhaust baffle removed for effect.
Please respect our peace loving
neighborhoods you pass through, and
restore the original muffler?
-Respectfully, John Eeckhout, Brockport.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login