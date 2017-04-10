Motorcycle mufflers:

Spring is here, the birds are singing as the

leaves start to grow. I am sure I speak for

many who enjoy the peace and harmony.

Yet often, this peace is shattered by the

sudden roar of the modified motorcycle.

The exhaust baffle removed for effect.

Please respect our peace loving

neighborhoods you pass through, and

restore the original muffler?

-Respectfully, John Eeckhout, Brockport.