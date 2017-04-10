Don't miss
Motorcycle mufflers
By John Eeckhout on April 10, 2017
Motorcycle mufflers:
Spring is here, the birds are singing as the
leaves start to grow. I am sure I speak for
many who enjoy the peace and harmony.
Yet often, this peace is shattered by the
sudden roar of the modified motorcycle.
The exhaust baffle removed for effect.
Please respect our peace loving
neighborhoods you pass through, and
restore the original muffler?
-Respectfully, John Eeckhout, Brockport.
