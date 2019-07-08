I hope that you and some of your readers will take an interest in a social problem that does not receive enough attention. That problem is “WORKPLACE BULLYING.”

A good definition of workplace bullying is that it is repeated mistreatment of one or more workers (the targets) by one or more perpetrators. It is ABUSIVE conduct that is threatening, humiliating, intimidating, and/or verbally abusive.

Research indicates that 20%-40% of Americans have been bullied at work, but it would not surprise me if it is actually higher than 40%.

Research also indicates that 45% of targets/victims suffer stress-related health problems.

Research is split between studies that claim that about 60% of workplace bullies are men and that about 60% of workplace bullies are women.

My own theory about what is “behind” this bullying is what you might call the abuse and misuse of having power and control over others

that contains a psychologically sadistic component to it.