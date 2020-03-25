A way to make your walks more interesting

This is a time of almost daily change in our routines and advice about how to best keep ourselves, our families, and our community safe. We are advised to keep our social distance, but at least for now I am noticing more individuals and families taking walks. Hopefully, that is something we can continue, and I am adding an extra step to my routine that you might also consider. With the snow gone I can see the accumulated trash, so I bring along a bag or bucket and my gardening gloves to pick up what spring has revealed. Picking up trash and recycling is making my walk into an interesting contest – how much can I find and what is most interesting/curious?