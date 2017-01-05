The Democrat party and Hillary lost the election for president because of all of the people who did not trust Hillary. The party leaders trashed possibly their best candidate in Bernie Sanders by plotting against him and forcing him out. They also cheated and fed the questions for an upcoming debate to Hillary. The information that the intelligence community is saying came from Russia would have meant nothing if the information did not show the world how corrupt the leaders of the Democrat party were. Have anyone heard a denial from anybody about the information? No and that is because it was all true.

The Democrats not only lost the presidency but many other seats in Congress so that their party is no longer the majority party in the Senate. The only chance for the Democrats in 2018 is for the Republican party to screw up and everyone knows that can easily happen when one party controls everything. That happened in 2009 with the inauguration of President Obama.

Sign me happy in Brockport.