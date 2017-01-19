Cheer for Trump – the best thing to happen for Democrats

We are a day away from the inauguration of the man who ridiculed a man with disabilities in a wheel chair. This is a man who threatened to build a wall that Mexico will pay for and, when he visited Mexico, comes back with his tail tucked between his legs. Some people claim he lies all the time. I say that happens only when he opens his mouth. This is a man who is taped saying how he has abused women in graphic terms and laughs about it. Some say he is not PC. I say he will demean people and groups of people at the drop of a hat only because they called into question something he said or did. Some say his election was a disaster for the Democrats. I say his election may be the best thing to ever happen to the Democrats. If he continues as he has his approval rating will be in the teens by the end of this year and there will be a mad scramble to defeat him in four years. In two years the Democrats will take back the House and Senate and make Trump nothing more than the person occupying the White House until 2020. That will be a great thing!