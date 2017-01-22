Fighting Alzheimers

As we enter the start of a new Congress and a new Administration, I will be

looking for the leaders to maintain our progress in the fight to end

Alzheimer’s, we cannot afford to lose any ground.

According to an election eve survey conducted by Lake Research Partners,

89% of respondents favored or strongly favored “increasing federal

investments in medical research for Alzheimer’s disease.” I count myself as

one of those Americans as a past caregiver for my father and mother in law,

who both died from Alzheimer’s. I’ve experienced firsthand the emotional

and financial toll of this devastating disease.

Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in America, costing an estimated

$236 billion in 2016 – with more than half of that coming from Medicare and

Medicaid. Per the Alzheimer’s Association, by mid-century, the number of

people with the disease will nearly triple, and the costs of Alzheimer’s

disease are projected to increase to $1.1 trillion!

Importantly, a $400 million increase was pending before the 114th Congress

for FY17, and will now need action by the 115th Congress. That’s a great

place for all to come together to start the new year with hope and optimism

for the millions of Americans living with and affected by this disease.

I want Senator Schumer to prioritize this action on Alzheimer’s disease and

I encourage my fellow New Yorkers to remind President Trump and Congress of

their commitment to continue the progress we’ve made against this disease.