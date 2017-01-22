- 2017 Winter Community LinkPosted 9 hours ago
Fighting Alzheimers
As we enter the start of a new Congress and a new Administration, I will be
looking for the leaders to maintain our progress in the fight to end
Alzheimer’s, we cannot afford to lose any ground.
According to an election eve survey conducted by Lake Research Partners,
89% of respondents favored or strongly favored “increasing federal
investments in medical research for Alzheimer’s disease.” I count myself as
one of those Americans as a past caregiver for my father and mother in law,
who both died from Alzheimer’s. I’ve experienced firsthand the emotional
and financial toll of this devastating disease.
Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in America, costing an estimated
$236 billion in 2016 – with more than half of that coming from Medicare and
Medicaid. Per the Alzheimer’s Association, by mid-century, the number of
people with the disease will nearly triple, and the costs of Alzheimer’s
disease are projected to increase to $1.1 trillion!
Importantly, a $400 million increase was pending before the 114th Congress
for FY17, and will now need action by the 115th Congress. That’s a great
place for all to come together to start the new year with hope and optimism
for the millions of Americans living with and affected by this disease.
I want Senator Schumer to prioritize this action on Alzheimer’s disease and
I encourage my fellow New Yorkers to remind President Trump and Congress of
their commitment to continue the progress we’ve made against this disease.
