Trump is the President of the United States of America. It is time to stop the criticism of him and let him fulfill his promises. He was elected fairly and by a majority of the states. Why is being pro-America considered to be a negative idea nowadays. Trump is for stopping illegal immigration, creating a fair trade environment, bringing jobs to the US, lowering taxes, stopping the wasteful governmental spending, and making sure we are all safe. He speaks how I speak, and like many middle class Americans. I have always questioned these topics, how we as Americans seem to have an obligation to everyone in the world except ourselves, and why does it cost so much for government projects, and why illegal immigration is not against the law. I am for a pro-American environment that questions and challenges other countries. Just give him a chance to prove this is the best thing for America, if you have already made up your mind then he, of course will fail–but practice what you preach about keeping an open mind and allow others to express their opinions, even if that opinion is different than yours. Just wait and see America will be Great Again.