Who will be the next President?

Why will Republicans in Congress push for an investigation of the President and Vice President’s actions? If they don’t push now they may not be able to elect someone dog catcher in the near future. It is simple; If the prez and vp have broken the law and both are impeached the next in line is the President pro tempore of the US Senate, third in line for president. Right now that is Senator Orrin Hatch, a Republican. That will not be the case in 2019, following the next national election, if any investigation is not complete. The President pro tempore will be a Democrat and, just like that, the Democrats will back take the White House. Real Republicans – not the tea-party types – will do everything to make sure that doesn’t happen. The tea-party types will fight the investigation tooth and nail all the way…and will help the Democrats in the process.

Keeping an eye on it all from Churchville.