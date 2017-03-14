Medicare & Medicaid

I agree with the writer from Jan 13, 2017 about Medicare and Medicaid. My Mom resides at Monroe Community Hospital due to multiple health issues. She is confined to a wheelchair. She could in no way be able to live on her own. She was a hard-working employee throughout her working life who paid into the system. Medicare is able to cover her health care visits and Medicaid is able to cover her living expenses at MCH ($10000/month). I do not know how my Mom would survive without these programs. Thank you for reading.