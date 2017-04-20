Free SUNY Tuition is A Winning Plan

I support Governor Cuomo’s proposal for free tuition at State schools in New York for households making under $125k. The financial cost of a college education is becoming prohibitive for all but the wealthiest. The thought of graduating with crippling debt may keep people from even thinking about higher education. It shouldn’t have to be that way – a college education allows an individual the freedom to pursue higher paying work so they can support their families through a lifetime of higher earnings. It also helps create a worforce that will be able to compete and innovate in an ever changing world. Our best hope to re-establish a strong middle-class is is through education. We all love to complain how the State wastes our tax dollars, but I can’t think of a better way to make American great again than through an educated, and student-loan free work-force!