Congressman Collins doesn’t care about you, your family or our the United States of America. Last year congressman Collins voted to increase the national debt by $1.5 trillion dollars. In an interview with Howard B. Owens of the Batavian Mr Collins said we need 4% inflation for 18 years to pay down the debt. “We have to have inflation at 4% a year or our kids don’t have a future”. Inflation is a hidden regressive tax, raising the price of goods and services. People on fixed income will be hardest hit by this tax. Furthermore, with the debt at $20 trillion dollars Mr Collins said “We can’t ever reduce spending to cut our debt. Anyone who thinks so is living in la-la land”. Interest on this national debt will leave little left over for infrastructure, research, education or defense. Mr Collins is well aware his tax cuts and increasing the debt by $1.5 trillion dollars places our government in peril and will hurt generations of American citizens. Congressman Collins does not care. We need a new congressman.

William Fine

Brockport