It is about time that someone educate and inform the American people about what true Socialism is and is not.

In true Socialism, “the means of production” are owned, controlled, and run by all of the people in the country for the good of all of the people in the country. In other words, in true socialism all of the workplaces and businesses are owned and run by all of the people for the good and well-being of all of the people. They are not privately owned by individuals and by groups of individuals. People are not primarily motivated by seeking maximum profits for themselves. People are motivated more by what is good for all. In true socialism, we will not all be exactly equal in terms of how much we get paid for our work and in terms of how much overall wealth we possess, but we would would be much, much more equal than we are now. In true socialism , there would not be any billionaires or people who have tens and hundreds of millions of dollars in total wealth, most of which they inherited and did not earn by their own labors. We would share what we have and no one would be poor or near-poor.

Those who call themselves “Democratic Socialists” such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are NOT true socialists. They are ultra-liberal/progressive Democrats. They do not advocate replacing our capitalist economic system with a truly socialist economy. A truly socialist economy has never worked. They support our capitalist system but they want a capitalist economic system that has more federal government social programs and spending to help the poor, the near-poor, the lower-middle-class, the middle-class, and even the upper-middle-class, too, because they also have financial struggles and problems especially when it comes to medical and health care expenses in their families. Our allies, who do and spend more than we do in the USA to help their citizens, are also not true socialists.

It is possible that we might have a much more equal and a truly socialist society one day, if that is our desire. But that day is thousands of years in the future. We will have to evolve and transform spiritually, emotionally, and mentally into much more loving, caring, and altruistic human beings before we are ready for that. Right now, we are simply too individualistic, too selfish, too self-centered,too materialistic, too money-hungry, and too self-absorbed for it to work.

P.S. I have recently announced my candidacy for the US Congress in 2020. I will be running against incumbent Congressman Chris Collins here in western New York.