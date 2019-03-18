Good Men Are Not Your Enemies

This is the most challenging letter that I have ever written because it is probably impossible to say what I want to say without unintentionally offending some people. The bottom-line is this:

While I disagree with his conservative-Republican economic and political ideological views about 95% of the time, I happen to agree with something that Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson says in his recent book. The gist of his position is that the women of 2019 in our country seem to dislike men overall much more so than did the women of past decades, and that they won’t admit it and be open to talking about it. I see this in my life. I see it all around me. I wish that I could do something to make things better between the sexes/genders in our country. I say this as a man who was sexually harassed by a female college professor when I was 25. I am very sensitive to the pain and inner-hurt of sexual harassment and sexual assault victims and survivors. I also say this as the first male Ph.D. Sociology student in all of Canada to take and pass the Ph.D. comprehensive area specialization examination in “Women’s Studies” in the 1970s.

I am speaking up for those men in our country who would never want to sexually harass or assault or hurt a woman in any way. We exist and do not deserve to hear the constant male-bashing that some women exhibit on daily basis.

Give us a break. We are not your enemy. We are on your side.