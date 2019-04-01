There Are Social Darwinists Amongst Us

I was very worried when Trump hired Mick Mulvaney to not only be his budget director, but to also serve as his chief of staff. I’ve heard from many reliable sources that it is largely Mulvaney who is behind Trump’s current budget proposal which would deeply cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Mulvaney is also behind Trump’s efforts to abolish the ACA. When he was a Congressman, Mulvaney was widely-known for saying that Social Security is an illegal “Ponzi scheme” and “pyramid scheme” that is unconstitutional and should be abolished. He is an example of the growing number of conservatives who are actually (but won’t publically admit it) “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinists whose ultimate goal is to see all federal government social programs abolished. They don’t believe that the federal government should spend one cent on helping anyone (except for large corporations, of course). In addition to the Koch brothers (who at least openly admit that they want Social Security to be abolished), other such Social Darwinists can be found among some members of the “The House Freedom Caucus” and among some members of “The Movement Conservatives” which includes members Paul Ryan, Ted Cruz, and Mike Pence. This is why there are many “liberal/progressive” Democrats like myself who do NOT want to see Pence become President and actually prefer Trump over Pence even though we have a very low personal and professional opinion of Trump.