Why Trump Will Win Re-Election

I want to preface my letter by stating as clearly as I can that I consider myself to be “on the side” of minorities as I happen to be one myself and have had many “tastes” of the prejudice and discrimination that minorities (and women) face a great deal more of on a daily basis than I do.

Here is an example of why I fear that Donald Trump will probably win re-election. We Democrats might win it for him. The national Democrats seem to believe that they ALWAYS have to go overboard and defend and be on the side of and make lame excuses for every member of all minority groups (as well as all illegal immigrants) because they need their VOTES and want their votes one day. Take the current example of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the Congresswoman from Minnesota who happens to be a Muslim.

For her to casually and flippantly dismiss what happened on 9/11 by saying that “Someone did something” was totally morally WRONG, disrespectful, and insensitive. It was wrong of her to minimize and trivialize the horror of what happened. Period. Also, her criticisms of the government of Israel were also wrong because of HOW she said it more so than because of WHAT she said. I have no problem with anyone pointing out that there have been times when the government of Israel has been unjust and unfair in the way that it has treated the Palestinians. I am saying that as someone who has Jewish ancestry. I do not give the government of Israel a “pass” just because I have Jewish ancestry when I believe that they are wrong. I have no problem with Ilhan Omar pointing that out. But she clearly did come across as disliking Jews. Why couldn’t the Democrats admit that and call her on that?

The “optics” (the look) of that are bad.

If we Democrats focused MORE and PRIMARILY on fighting for our federal government to do MORE to help the lower and middle classes with their economic and financial struggles, we would defeat Trump very easily in 2020.