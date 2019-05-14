The Downside of the Me-Too Movement

A recent unfortunate experience that I had with a friendship that I tried to develop with a woman brought to mind something that conservative-Republican Fox News host Tucker Carlson writes about in his recent book. While I disagree with 95% of his conservative-Republican political views, I think he is spot-on correct and accurate when he observes that women of today seem to dislike and distrust men much more so than they did in the past. I attribute a lot of it to the downside of the “Me-Too” sexual harassment movement. While I was as happy as anyone to see it come onto the scene (as I myself was sexually harassed by a female college professor when I was 25 years-old), I believe that an unfortunate result of it has been that a lot more women now believe that no man can be trusted, and they are overly-suspicious of all men, even the good ones who DO exist and who they really can trust, believe in, and have faith in.