We Need Candidates With Good Character

It is my expectation that President Trump is going to do all of us a big favor and decide some time in early-to-mid 2020 not to run for re-election partly as a result of a downturn in the economy.

When that happens, I hope that the Republicans will nominate someone of good character such as Nikki Haley or Carly Fiorina.

Personally, I don’t know what I find to be more despicable about the guy–the way that he makes fun of people’s physical appearance, or the way that he views women as sex-objects.