With all due respect to my fellow Americans,most of us simply don’t seem to know that a “Liberal/Progressive” is not the same thing as a “Socialist”. This includes the Democratic Party presidential candidates as well as members of “The Squad” including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

A true “Socialist” is someone who wants all of the businesses and workplaces to be owned and controlled by “the state” or “the government” or “the workers” or “the people” and NOT by individuals and groups of people as we have in the USA. We have a market-based CAPITALIST economy. Democrats who want our federal government to spend more on social programs to help the lower and middle classes as they struggle to survive and pay their bills are not Socialists. They are liberals/progressives who want our market-based capitalist economy to become more HUMANE by having our federal government spend more to help the lower and middle classes.