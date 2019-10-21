- Albion’s Densmore Road bridge reopens following significant repairsPosted 10 hours ago
Creeping “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinism
According to President Trump and the national conservative news media, someone who simply supports a federal government social program that helps people like Social Security and Medicare is a “crazy socialist.” If we go by that definition, then that would make Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon “crazy socialists” because they both signed new federal government social programs that help people into law/existence during their Presidencies and they both supported Social Security.
In fact, Ike wrote a letter to his brother in which he said that any Republican who wants to abolish Social Security is “stupid.”
It appears that national conservative-Republicans have become a lot more conservative and “stupid” since around 1980 because we sure do have a lot of them nowadays who want to abolish Social Security and move our country toward “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinism.
For example, I just saw President Trump’s “Acting Chief of Staff” and “Budget Director”,
Mick Mulvaney, on television. When he was a Congressman, he was a favorite of “The Tea Party”, and was well-known for stating that Social Security is a “Ponzi scheme,” that it is “unconstitutional,” and that it should be abolished.
More and more, today’s national Republican Party stealthily advocates for creeping “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinism.