Every American Needs To Read This Book

Every American Need

s To Read This Book:

Jane Mayer, “DARK MONEY: The Hidden History Of The Billionaires Behind The Rise of The Radical Right.”

The book exposes the many groups, organizations, and individuals who make up the secret-conspiracy to establish a “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinist society in the USA in which there are no longer any federal government social programs to help the lower and middle classes including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Food Stamps, and College Student Loans.

To my knowledge, the claims made in this book have never been successfully refuted.

It was chosen by “The New York Times” as one of the 10 best books of the year in 2018.