Picking the Best Candidate

Patty Jo Groenendaal is the Endorsed Republican Party candidate and the Libertarian Party candidate for the position of Hamlin Town Clerk. I have known Patty Jo for many years – both as a co-worker while she served as Director of the Hamlin Recreation Department and as a friend. I have always known her to demonstrate honesty, integrity and compassion with an enthusiasm toward helping make Hamlin the best it can be. She has served as the Recreation Director, Gymnastics Coach and volunteer at various community events. Experience does matter and Patty Jo has both the experience in managing a Town of Hamlin department and the expertise in carrying out the town’s business. Patty Jo Groenendaal is and has always been a strong advocate for the Hamlin residents. Please vote for her.

Nancy Schaefer