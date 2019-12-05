I want my neighbors to know why I am becoming a “liberal/progressive” REPUBLICAN:

1. Too many national Democrats who are women come across to me as being “anti-men” and as disliking men.

2. Because research indicates that by around the year 2030 over 50% of the USA will be “non-white”, too many national Democrats are going overboard and are now PANDERING to get the votes of all minority groups including the future votes of legal and illegal immigrants.

3. Too many national Democrats are no longer prioritizing the economic and financial needs

of the lower and middle classes and those of our senior citizens and the role of the federal government in helping these Americans. I miss the national liberal Democrats of the 1960s because they had “the backs” of these at-risk groups.

4. Too many national Democrats come across as being “anti-business.”