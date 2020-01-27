Why I Fear The Republicans In The US Congress

I fear the Republican Party members of the US House of Representatives and the US Senate. They are my #1 “nemesis.”

They are much more “conservative” than are the conservative-Republican citizens who they are supposed to represent. While research indicates that 63% of Americans who identify themselves as Republicans do NOT want Social Security benefits to be cut, my estimate is that 95%-99% of Republicans in the House and Senate DO want to cut Social Security benefits. My research and studies tell me that about 75% of them (and perhaps more than this) would LOVE to abolish Social Security as well as every other federal government social program that helps people, but they will never admit this to the public because they know that most Republican citizens do not believe in that. Do you realize how many tens and tens of millions of our fellow Americans would be devastated if all of these programs were abolished? It scares the dickens out of me.

If you doubt my belief that most Republican members of the House and Senate are secretly cold-hearted “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinists, then please read the award-winning book “DARK MONEY” written by the 12-time award-winning author and journalist JANE MAYER, and then tell me what you think.