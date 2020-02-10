We Need To “Means-Test” Social Security Benefits

There is absolutely no good reason for politicians (mostly conservative-Republicans)to scare our senior citizens by threatening to cut Social Security Retirement benefits. There is no “crisis.”

Virtually every serious, non-biased study has concluded that the Social Security Trust Fund is fully solvent through 2034. After that, it will be able to provide 75%-79% of benefits for 60 years beyond that. Does it need to be fixed?

Of course it does. But there is no need to cut anyone’s benefits.

One of the many relatively simple and easy “reforms” that can be made was offered by Republican Presidential candidate Chris Christie in 2015. I literally sat in the same car as Arizona Governor Bruce Babbitt in 1987 when he said tht what we should do is to “Means-Test” Social Security benefits. For example, we cqan make Social Security fully solvent well beyond 2034 by reducing the benefits of those with a yearly income of over, say, $80,000/year by a certain percentage. I still recall Governor Babbitt saying to me “Do multi-millionaires really need the same Social Security benefits as our senior citizens who are living in poverty?”

I am calling on all conservative-Republicans to stop scaring our senior citizens, especially those who know fully well that there is no “crisis” that has to be solved today,and that the solvency issue can be easily fixed.