USA Conservatives Should Return Relief Checks

I believe that ALL conservatives and Republicans in the USA should return their relief checks to the federal government so that they will not be HYPOCRITES who become “unproductive” and “shiftless welfare recipients” and “blood-suckers” who are accepting “government hand-outs” and “something for nothing” as well as being “parasites who are “overly-dependent” on being “subsidized” by the federal government which they HATE.

To quote Al Pacino in “And Justice For All”, “I have now concluded my opening statement.”