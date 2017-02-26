Artificial Turf – Many Unanswered Questions

The Brockport School District has a capital project proposal that will go before voters on Wednesday March 15th. It includes $1.5 million to install artificial turf. I think there is a need for more information about this item. The estimated lifespan of artificial turf is 8 to 10 years. (That estimate is from a presentation to the board regarding turf.) That works out to between $150,000 and $187,000 per year for turf. The study that was the basis of the capital project estimated it would cost around $100,000 to replace the current grass field. I don’t see where changing to a turf field makes financial sense.

From an educational perspective, I am not aware of any detailed plan by the athletic department showing how turf would would improve things for our students. I would have expected for an expense this large, there would be a lot of thought on how it would be used.

Lastly, I am unaware of any research done to understand the safety aspect of artificial turf. I think before the district makes such a change, they should seek out information from experts on the safety of grass versus turf.

For all these reasons, I am urging a no vote on this proposition.